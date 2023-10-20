Joel Klatt has an LSU receiver on his top five pass catchers list

As we head into week eight of the college football season, Joel Klatt has taken a look at all of the pass catchers in the NCAA and he has narrowed a list of his favorites down to five guys. Note that it says “pass catchers” and not receivers. That’s because a tight end made the list, of course.

Unfortunately, that tight end got hurt and had to have tightrope surgery, but there is no doubt that Brock Bowers is one of the best pass catchers in the country. Klatt has Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) at No. 1, Bowers (Georgia) at No. 2, Rome Odunze (Washington) at No. 3, Keon Coleman (Florida State) at No. 4 and LSU’s Malik Nabers at No. 5 on the list.

Nabers rounds out the top five and could arguably be higher on the list. He leads all players in the nation with 860 yards this season, adding 52 receptions and 7 touchdowns to his impressive stat line through seven games.

“Leads FBS in receiving yards per game with 123 and you see that offense with amazing productivity over the last few weeks,” Klatt said, per On3. “And yeah, they’re not playing great on the defensive side but boy they can absolutely get after it.”

Nabers will get a chance to pad those stats this weekend when LSU welcomes Army into Baton Rouge for Homecoming.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire