Joel Klatt loved the emotion from Caleb Williams in Washington loss

It was one of the most powerful and dramatic images of the college football season. Caleb Williams clearly sobbed in frustration and disappointment after USC lost to Washington last Saturday. Williams played a great game, but he had nothing to show for it because the Trojans’ defense collapsed in a 52-42 defeat.

We noted that “It was a sign of many emotions for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. It was an indication of how much he wanted to win championships at USC. It was an indication of how badly it hurt that USC will miss the Pac-12 Championship game and will fail to reach any of its main goals in 2023. It was a reflection of how much Caleb Williams poured into this game against Washington. He made two bad plays, a fumble and a taken sack. That’s it. Otherwise, he was outstanding. Because USC’s defense is so bad, anything less than perfection from Williams leads to a loss against good opponents.”

Fox Sports television analyst Joel Klatt loved what he saw from Caleb Williams as a competitor against Washington:

