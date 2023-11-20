Joel Klatt lists his top ten heading into rivalry week: Where is Ohio State?

There wasn’t much in the way of upsets this past weekend. Some teams looked better than others and there were some close calls, but everyone in the top 10 pretty much took care of business.

Now we head into rivalry week which can be seen as a defacto playoff game of sorts for some. Win and you stay alive. Lose and College Football Playoff dreams could be dashed.

As we march toward the end of the regular season, how does Joel Klatt see things and did he shuffle any of his top teams like Ohio State, Georgia, or Michigan? Let’s take a look.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Where Things Stand

Record: 9-2

Last Result: Won vs. Rutgers, 27-6

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 10 (⇔)

What we think

Penn State has two losses to the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the nation. The offense needs some work, but the defense is legit. The Nittany Lions should end the regular season at 10-2. That’s an outstanding season, but not good enough for a chance at a championship — again.

No. 9 - Louisville Cardinals

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-1

Last Result: Won at Miami, 38-31

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 9 (⇔)

What we think

Jeff Brohm has exceeded expectations in his first year back at his alma mater, and Louisville will have a legit chance to be crowned ACC champions. It won’t be good enough for a College Football Playoff bid.

No. 8 - Florida State Seminoles

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-0

Last Result: Won vs. North Alabama, 58-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 8 (⇔)

What we think

Jordan Travis, the heart and soul of the Florida State football team, went down with a gruesome leg injury on Saturday. That spells trouble for the ‘Noles.

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-1

Last Result: Won vs. Chattanooga, 66-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 7 (⇔)

What we think

While Alabama is trending in the right direction, we learned absolutely nothing about the Tide in their win over Chattanooga. We do know this, however… ‘Bama controls its own destiny. Win out and there is no way the committee is leaving out a one-loss SEC champ.

No. 6 - Texas Longhorns

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-1

Last Result: Won at Iowa State, 26-16

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 6 (⇔)

What we think

Texas is currently on the outside looking in. The return of Quinn Ewers was a boost to the Longhorn offense and if Texas can win out, the one-loss Big 12 champ should be in the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 - Oregon Ducks

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-1

Last Result: Won at Arizona State, 49-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 5 (⇔)

What we think

Oregon has been one of the hottest teams in the country. The Ducks (who are playing well) will have the chance to get some revenge against Washington (who isn’t playing well) in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Win and they’re in.

No. 4 - Washington Huskies

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-0

Last Result: Won at Oregon State, 22-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 4 (⇔)

What we think

While the game was played in a downpour, Washington hasn’t looked the part since beating Oregon earlier in the season. It’s going to be hard to beat the Ducks for a second time in 2023. But as I’ve said all year … as long as Michael Penix Jr. is under center, the Huskies have a chance.

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-0

Last Result: Won vs. Minnesota, 37-3

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 3 (⇔)

What we think

TreVeyon Henderson has sparked this offense and since recovering from injury adds one more home run threat. The Buckeyes seem to be peaking at the right time. The big one against Michigan is the only thing standing in the way of Indy and a chance at a Big Ten title … and more.

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-0

Last Result: Won at Maryland, 31-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 1 (⇓)

What we think

All of a sudden, Michigan looks human. I wonder why that is. Injuries are a concern as the Wolverines prepare to battle Ohio State in The Game.with the whole universe on the line.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Where Things Stand

Record: 11-0

Last Result: Won at Tennessee, 38-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: 2 (⇑)

What we think

Georgia hasn’t lost a game in nearly three years. What Kirby Smart is doing in Athens is impressive. How long can the Bulldogs keep winning? All good things must come to an end, right? We’ll see when they face Alabama in what should be another epic SEC Championship Game.

Joel Klatt's opinion rankings X thread after Week 11

