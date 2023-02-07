Joel Klatt isn’t concerned by Ohio State’s lack of 2023 five-star recruits

One of the most well-respected college football voices in the country is Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt and recently on his podcast, he looked at the 2023 recruiting cycle and focused a portion of his time on Ohio State’s class.

Klatt viewed the Buckeyes’ class as having a misconception that it was not as good as past seasons due to having signed just one 5-star player. His rationale was very easy to understand as he claimed that “stars don’t always tell the story.”

The way the Fox Sports analysts broke it down was simple, the top-100 players ranked as 4-stars are different than the same star-ranked players that are outside the top 100. Yes, a lack of 5 stars on the outside may look like head coach Ryan Day had an off class, but in reality, Klatt believes Ohio State had a stellar class.

He goes on to note that of the prospects rated in the 40-100 range according to the 247Sports composite, the Buckeyes signed the most with six. Klatt also mentioned that the Buckeyes had an average ranking of 93.62, putting them behind only Alabama and Georgia nationally.

Yes, Ohio State did miss out on some big names as the early signing period ended but as Klatt has stated, overall this class is one of the best in the country and shows that the recruiting machine in Columbus isn’t broken.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire