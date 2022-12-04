Joel Klatt gives his final top ten before the College Football Playoff rankings

OK. It’s time. All the games are complete in college football for the 2022 season after the conference championship games took center stage this weekend, and all that’s left is the reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings that will determine the four teams that will be a part of the 2022 playoffs.

Each week, we like to get a peek at what Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt believes the top teams are and he provided one last look before we get the real deal Sunday on ESPN. There is a bit of a shakeup with the losses by TCU and USC over the weekend — all while Georgia and Michigan continued to stay unbeaten. The big question is where Ohio State and Alabama fall.

Here is Klatt’s final top ten of the college football season and what he thinks should happen.

Teams just outside Joel Klatt's top ten

Sep 24, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) passes the ball under pressure from Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Jasheen Davis (30) during the second half at Truist Field. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

On the doorstep of Joel Klatt’s top ten

Clemson Tigers

Washington Huskies

Oregon State Beavers

Florida State Seminoles

Oregon Ducks

No. 10 - USC Trojans

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-2

Last Result | Lost vs. Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, 47-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇓)

No. 9 - Utah Utes

Twitter reacts to Ohio State’s CFP chances after Utah upsets USC

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the second half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-3

Last Result | Won vs. USC in the Pac-12 Championship game, 47-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | N/A (⇑)

No. 8 - Kansas State Wildcats (10-3)

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-3

Last Result | Won vs. TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game, 31-28

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | N/A (⇑)

No. 7 - Tennessee Volunteers

ATHENS, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | N/A (⇑)

No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 6 (⇑)

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football drops in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-1

Last Result | IDLE

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇑)

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs

TCU’s wide receiver Derius Davis (11) gestures after scoring a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-1

Last Result | Lost vs. Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game 31-28

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇔)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the second half of the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 13-0

Last Result | Won vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game, 43-22

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇔)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 13-0

Last Result | Won vs. LSU in the SEC Championship game, 50-30

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇔)

