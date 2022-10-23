Joel Klatt finally includes Oregon in top 10 after UCLA win

When the college football season ultimately comes to an end, the numerous rankings from various outlets don’t mean a whole lot. In the end, it is the top 25 determined by the College Football Playoff committee that determines which teams get into the big dance, and which are left on the outside looking in.

While we wait for the end of the season, though, it’s always a bit of fun to see how media pundits across the nation view the league. While everything is up for debate, the opinions put forth by these national analysts help shape the conversation surrounding the sport, and give a potential view of what the final rankings might look like at the end of the year.

This week, one of the top college football analysts — Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt — released his version of the top 10 as he does every week, and he included the Oregon Ducks at long last.

Dan Lanning’s squad has been mentioned in the “almost” category for Klatt for a couple of weeks now, but after a 45-30 win over No. 10 UCLA, the Ducks get the nod. Take a look at where Klatt ranked Oregon:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts with his players after receiving the old leather helmet after Georgia defeated the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates a fumble recovery by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the fourth quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives forward against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown by tight end Cam McCormick as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver (30) hits Arizona State’s Emory Jones (5) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Oklahoma State won 34-17

Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY UT- OCTOBER 15: Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes rushes the ball away from Tyrone Taleni #31of the USC Trojans during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

(Almost) USC Trojans

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) breaks a tackle by Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

(Almost) Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

(Almost) Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

(Almost) UCLA Bruins

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire