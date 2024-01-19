Joel Klatt has Ducks among nation’s top-ranked teams going into 2024

As we continue to watch rosters be built across the nation via the transfer portal, this moment on the college football schedule allows us a pretty good look at how things are shaping up for each team and each conference. Though things will look quite a bit different in terms of total personnel a few months from now following spring football, we at least have enough information to know which teams are making major improvements, and which teams are struggling to stay afloat.

For instance, teams like the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns have been skyrocketing when it comes to their use of the transfer portal, adding some of the top-ranked players in the nation. Meanwhile, places like Washington and Alabama have seen a rash of players leave the team and enter the portal recently after coaching changes.

Focusing on the Ducks specifically, their additions to an already loaded roster of returning starters have them among the most highly-anticipated teams going into next year. We’ve detailed already how both ESPN and Pro Football Focus have them ranked ahead of the 2024 season. As we do throughout the season, it’s also useful to see how respected college football analysts view the rankings as well.

Let’s take a look at how Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt ranked the top 10 teams going into the offseason:

Georgia Bulldogs

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

Analysis: Once again, it comes as pretty much no shock that the Georgia Bulldogs are at the top of nearly every top-25 list going into the 2024 season. It’s well deserved, and with Carson Beck coming back as one of the leading Heisman contenders, there’s a good chance that the Bulldogs end up in the playoff conversation once again.

Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Analysis: With the number of returners that Ohio State has gotten from last year, and the level of talent already on the roster, the Buckeyes should be very good next year. What will be interesting to see is how they manage a QB change, going from Kyle McCord to Will Rogers, a move that has the potential to put them over the top into championship contention.

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Analysis: The Ducks are losing a lot of top-end talent to the NFL this year, but they’re expected to replace a lot of those players with some of the best players available in the transfer portal. It will be their first year in the Big Ten, but early indications show that Oregon should be positioned very well when it comes to competing for the conference title and a playoff spot.

Texas Longhorns

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: Along with the Ducks, Texas is another team who has been incredibly successful using the transfer portal this offseason, adding some of the best players on both sides of the ball, along with the return of QB Quinn Ewers. In their first year in the SEC, the Longhorns should be a team that has a chance to win the conference and make a playoff run.

Alabama Crimson Tide

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Analysis: A lot has changed for Alabama over the past week. With the retirement of Nick Saban, and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer, much of the starting lineup that led the team to the College Football Playoff in 2023 is now gone, either graduating or entering the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide are still very talented, but it could be fair to expect more of a transition year than anything in 2024.

Ole Miss Rebels

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 7

Analysis: Ole Miss is another team that has been making some major moves in the transfer portal, adding some really major pieces like Walter Nolen. The Rebels made a bit of noise in 2023 and threatened to get into the playoff picture, and there’s a great chance they can do so once again next year under Lane Kiffin.

Michigan Wolverines

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Analysis: It will be interesting to see what Michigan’s roster looks like a month from now, or even a week from now. QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Blake Corum are off to the NFL, along with several other highly impactful staters from the national championship team, and there seems to be a good chance that head coach Jim Harbaugh heads to the NFL as well. The 2024 version of the Wolverines is likely going to look quite a bit different from the 2023 version.

Utah Utes

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Analysis: This was a surprise top-10 ranking in my opinion, but I respect it. Utah will be returning QB Cam Rising, and they should likely be able to find a lot of success in a weaker Big 12 conference that is no longer stacked at the top with Texas and Oklahoma. I wouldn’t at all be surprised if the Utes can get into the playoff picture next year.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Analysis: With Riley Leonard now as the starting QB, Notre Dame will be an interesting team to watch early on next year. They’ve got the talent to be really good, but it will all be about whether or not they are able to operate at a high enough level offensively to compete with the top teams in the nation.

Penn State Nittany Lions

ESPN Top 25 Ranking: No. 12

Analysis: Penn State is a common candidate to be a top 10 team next year, based on the upside that QB Drew Allar brings to the table and the solid coaching from James Franklin with a talented roster. We will see how they fair in a new Big Ten conference with a bit more competition.

