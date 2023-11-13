Joel Klatt drops a new top 10 after week 11: Where does Ohio State stand after Michigan State win?

Another week down in the 2023 season and another win for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are only a handful of teams that remain undefeated and looking for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It’s very simple for Ryan Day’s club at this point. Win and you’re in. Lose and there will need to be some chaos with the other teams in contention to lay out a path for OSU to make the four-team field.

As we do each week, we check in with Joel Klatt to see how he views the top teams in the country, and specifically, where Ohio State lands. With only five undefeated teams left in the Power Five, every week matters. Let’s take a look at Klatt’s opinion of the Buckeyes compared to the likes of Michigan, Georgia, Florida State, and Washington after a dominating win over Michigan State.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Where Things Stand

Record: 8-2

Last Result: Lost vs. Michigan, 24-15

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 9 (⇓)

What we think

Penn State has a very good defense. The defense has played well enough to beat both Ohio State and Michigan. The offense on the other hand? Not good. And some of James Franklin’s decisions haven’t helped matters.

No. 9 - Louisville Cardinals

Where Things Stand

Record: 9-1

Last Result: Won vs. Virginia, 31-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: N/A (⇑)

What we think

Louisville hasn’t looked particularly dominant other than a big win over Notre Dame. An inexplicable loss to Pitt by more than two scores leaves the Cardinals out of the conversation of elite in our opinion.

No. 8 - Florida State Seminoles

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-0

Last Result: Won vs. Miami, 27-20

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 6 (⇓)

What we think

Florida State keeps grinding out wins and at the end of the day, the unblemished record is all that matters. But the Seminoles just haven’t looked like a national championship contender since a Week 1 win over LSU.

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Where Things Stand

Record: 9-1

Last Result: Won vs. Kentucky, 49-21

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 7 (⇔)

What we think

Alabama seems to be hitting its stride at the right time. The Tide have already secured their place in the SEC championship game against Georgia. Win out and Nick Saban and Alabama are back in the College Football Playoff most likely.

No. 6 - Texas Longhorns

Saturday, November. 11, 2023, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Where Things Stand

Record: 9-1

Last Result: Won at TCU, 29-26

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 6 (⇔)

What we think

No sooner did Texas get starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back, the Longhorns lost thousand-yard running back Jonathon Brooks with an ACL tear. That’s not good news for a team that has looked mediocre in three out of the last four weeks.

No. 5 - Oregon Ducks

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Where Things Stand

Record: 9-1

Last Result: Won vs. USC, 36-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 5 (⇔)

What we think

Oregon has looked every bit the part of national title contender. Had it not been for some questionable coaching decisions against Washington, the Ducks most certainly would be in the top four.

No. 4 - Washington Huskies

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-0

Last Result: Won vs. Utah, 35-28

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 4 (⇔)

What we think

Is Michael Penix Jr. still under center for Washington? As long as the answer is yes, then the Huskies have a chance. A rematch could be looming with Oregon in the Pac-12 championship.

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-0

Last Result: Won vs. Michigan State, 38-3

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 3 (⇔)

What we think

The Buckeyes are improving each week. While the offense may not be as explosive as it was a year ago, this defense is legit. It’s doubtful that two teams from the Big Ten will get into the College Football Playoff, so there is no room for error … The Bucks must most likely win out barring some chaos down the stretch with other teams.

No 2. - Georgia Bulldogs

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-0

Last Result: Won vs. Ole Miss, 52-17

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 2 (⇔)

What we think

Georgia just rolled the No. 9 team in the country. Even without tight end Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs looked like the best team in the nation. Now that he’s back … look out.

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

Where Things Stand

Record: 10-0

Last Result: Won at Penn State, 24-15

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking: No. 1 (⇔)

What we think

No Harbaugh, no problem for the Wolverines. Michigan went into a hostile environment at Penn State with its back against the wall and came out with a win while only attempting one pass in the second half. That’s impressive, but the Wolverines still need to prove it against a team that has firepower on both sides of the ball.

Joel Klatt's opinion rankings X thread after Week 10

