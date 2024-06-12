Joel Klatt dishes on Ohio State vs. Michigan, says Buckeyes ‘have to win’

If you’ve followed us for any amount of time at all, you know we are pretty big fans of FOX College Football analyst, Joel Klatt. He doesn’t say things to just stir the pot and instead, has unbiased, insightful thoughts about teams, players, and coaches in college football these days.

It also doesn’t hurt our perception that he’s been a big part of Ohio State football Saturdays over the last few years with the Buckeyes being featured on Big Noon Kickoff a LOT.

If any national analyst is qualified to speak on the state of things with the OSU program it’s him, and it just so happens he touched on Ohio State vs. Michigan in one of his latest podcasts where he outlined ten games that will shape college football in 2024.

To nobody’s surprise, “The Game” was one of those ten — in fact took the top spot– and he went on to suggest that Ohio State has to turn the tide around and make good in Columbus against the Maize and Blue.

“You can’t talk about games that shape college football without talking about this game. Week 13, Nov. 30, it’s The Game, Michigan at Ohio State. You think of the ramifications. It’s kind of like Georgia and Alabama. This game, in so many ways, will shape the sport for the foreseeable future. Like Alabama now measuring themselves against Georgia and Kirby Smart, now – all of a sudden – Ohio State has to measure up against Michigan. Michigan is the one that has won the national championship and been 15-0. Michigan is the one that has been 3-0 in the past three years against Ohio State. Michigan is the one that is the three-time defending Big Ten champion. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to win this game. They’re hosting this game. They’ve lost three straight. They need it. They need it badly. Their activity this offseason signals that. Ryan Day gave up playcalling duties. He brings in Chip Kelly. He goes out and raises an incredible amount of money and they retain a veteran roster, in particular on defense, and have great players on the offensive side. Emeka Egbuka is back. TreVeyon Henderson is back. JT Tuimoloau is back. Jack Sawyer is back. They go down the list. They get premium transfers, Quinshon Judkins is now a running back for them, and Caleb Downs is now a safety for them. The roster is incredible. The defense is incredible. There is aninsane amount of pressureon the coaching staff in Columbus right now.”

It’s hard to disagree with any of what Klatt says, and of course, we’ll all be watching, believing, and hopefully celebrating when this loaded Buckeye team takes care of business on November 30.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire