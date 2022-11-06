Joel Klatt continues to slide Ohio State down his rankings after Week 10

It seems like nobody was impressed with Ohio State football’s struggles against a 1-7 Northwestern team. It was a unique game with gusty wind and rain, but the Buckeyes couldn’t move the ball on the ground against a defense that was one of the worst units in the country at closing off running lanes.

That might spell a wee bit of trouble for a little game scheduled for the weekend after Thanksgiving if things don’t change.

We’ll see how it all shakes out this upcoming week with the College Football Playoff rankings, but we’ve already gotten some opinions on where Ohio State lands after this past week, and one of those is Fox College Football’s Joel Klatt.

Klatt had Ohio State at the No. 1 slot as recent as two weeks ago but made the decision to drop the Buckeyes after their challenges running the ball on the road at Penn State last week. That came on the heels of OSU struggling in the running game against Iowa. Now, with a third-straight week of Ohio State struggling to get things cranked up in the rushing game, Klatt has moved the Buckeyes even further down.

So, even though Tennessee and Alabama lost, there are the positive results of Georgia, Michigan, LSU, and Oregon to take into account. And … we’ll tell you now that you won’t like one of the teams Klat elevated ahead of the scarlet and gray, but at least there are a few weeks to still iron it all out.

Here are Joel Klatt’s top seven teams after another crazy Saturday of Week 10 in college football.

No. 7 - LSU Tigers

Where Things Stand

Record | 6-2

Last Result | Won vs. Alabama, 32-31

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

No. 6 - Oregon Ducks

Where Things Stand

Record | 7-1

Last Result | Won at Colorado, 49-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇑)

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-1

Last Result | Lost at Georgia, 27-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇓)

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-0

Last Result | Won vs. Texas Tech, 34-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇑)

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-0

Last Result | Won at Northwestern, 21-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇓)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-0

Last Result | Won at Rutgers, 52-17

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇑)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-0

Last Result | Won vs. Tennessee, 27-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇑)

