Joel Klatt’s College Football Playoff Proposal

We may still be years away from the College Football Playoff adding teams but that didn’t stop analyst Joel Klatt from reworking what this year’s CFP could have looked like.

Klatt took to Twitter to offer his idea of how to come up with a 12-team playoff that makes the most sense. Below are the details to his plan that we’ll comment on along the way as well as his top 12 rankings.

How the 12 are determined:

Klatt uses part conference champions and part at-large to fill his 12 team bracket out. He states that the first six teams will be the six best conference champions in all of college football and the remaining six will all be at-large teams.

The top four of the six conference champions would then receive a bye while two conference champions would be stuck playing first round games.

It seems good on paper but it’s down the road that this becomes a little bit of an issue.

How the Bracket Sets Up:

We’ve gone over how the 12 teams are decided but things are slightly different than a traditional bracket when it comes to what Klatt proposes. Instead of how the NCAA basketball tournament does no reseeding, Klatt’s proposal would be for the top remaining seeds to play the lowest remaining seeds in the second round in an effort to put an importance on winning a conference championship.

Teams: At-Large

Having not won their conferences, the following six teams are who Klatt put in his mock playoff as the at-large bids:

12. Michigan State

11. Oklahoma State

10. Ole Miss

9. Ohio State

8. Notre Dame

7. Georgia

Conference Champs, No Bye:

Were there only four or five teams better than Pitt or Utah this year? Per Klatt’s proposal, they’d get the five and six seeds based on the importance of winning their conferences.

6. Pitt

5. Utah

First Round Byes:

With Georgia already in Klatt’s rankings at seven, which team replaces them in the top four? One that would certainly bring controversy with it.

4. Baylor

3. Cincinnati

2. Michigan

1. Alabama

My problem with Klatt’s plan to simply reward conference champions is that we’d then act as if all conferences are equal which anyone with a functioning set of eyes knows simply isn’t true. Nobody believes that Baylor is one of the four best or even most deserving teams in the nation, but based off Klatt’s formula they make perfect sense to be put in a position they’re not worthy of at four.

Matchups:

First Round matchups would go as follows:

Reminder – Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati, and Baylor all have a bye

5. Utah vs. 12 Michigan State

6. Pitt vs. 11. Oklahoma State

7. Georgia vs. 10. Ole Miss

8. Notre Dame vs. 9 Ohio State

The winners then would be reseeded so No. 1 Alabama would play the lowest remaining seed, No. 2 Michigan would play the second-lowest, and so-on.

Second Round Potential Matchups:

So let’s just say that the first round of games see the higher-seeded teams win in the 5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, and 7 vs. 10 games. Instead of getting to play Pitt or Utah, Alabama is instead faced with Notre Dame or Ohio State.

Michigan as the two-seed instead gets a date with Georgia instead of Pitt or Utah, both who would have moved on in this scenario. Does that seem like a fair hand to be dealt for earning the top-two spots?

I sure as heck don’t think so if the other two games were then Cincinnati vs. Pitt and Baylor vs. Utah.

Conclusion:

I like that Klatt put his proposal out there for the world to see but it wasn’t presented without obvious flaws. Would that be better than the current four team format? I think it’d certainly mean more games of impact in the postseason but I’m not convinced things would be better off.

Think back to the Saturday after Thanksgiving when Michigan finally got by Ohio State and the Buckeyes were eliminated from CFP contention. Would sacrificing that kind of game as essentially an elimination game be worth adding more teams to the postseason?

Perhaps expanding the playoff is a good idea but putting 12 teams in it is a bit much.

Maybe starting at six or eight would be the better idea.

