Joel Klatt bumps Ducks up once again in latest Week 9 power rankings
Sometimes what you see on television deceives you. Depending on what you’ve got going around you, and how closely you are paying attention to any certain game, you don’t always get the full picture, no matter how big of a screen you’re watching on.
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt was able to get the full picture of the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon while calling their 35-6 blowout win over the No. 13 Utah Utes, and he came away impressed with what they’re capable of going forward.
Sometimes it just takes being able to see a team in person to really buy into their abilities and be convinced of their ceiling.
Of the teams that I have seen live this year @oregonfootball is as good as any! They have good depth, size, length, and speed. They are my favorite to win the Pac 12 right now.
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 29, 2023
As we do every week, it serves as a good exercise to check in and see how Klatt, one of the more respected analysts in college football, views the top teams in the nation. Here’s a look at his power rankings after Week 9:
Michigan Wolverines
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
Previous Klatt Ranking: 1st
Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: 43-20 Win over Florida
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Previous Klatt Ranking: 4th
Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 9 Result: 24-10 Win vs. Wisconsin
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd
Previous Klatt Ranking: 2nd
Florida State Seminoles
Week 9 Result: 41-16 Win vs. Wake Forest
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 3rd
Washington Huskies
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Week 9 Result: 42-33 Win vs. Stanford
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 6th
Oregon Ducks
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win vs. No. 13 Utah
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 7th
Texas Longhorns
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win vs. BYU
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 8th
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 11th
Oklahoma Sooners
Week 9 Result: 38-33 Loss vs. Kansas
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 5th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Week 9 Result: 58-7 Win vs. Pittsburgh
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 13th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 7 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 10th
Ole Miss Rebels
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9 Result: 33-7 Win vs. Vanderbilt
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 14th
LSU Tigers
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A
Air Force Falcons
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 30-13 Win vs. Colorado State
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A