Joel Klatt bumps Ducks up once again in latest Week 9 power rankings

Sometimes what you see on television deceives you. Depending on what you’ve got going around you, and how closely you are paying attention to any certain game, you don’t always get the full picture, no matter how big of a screen you’re watching on.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt was able to get the full picture of the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon while calling their 35-6 blowout win over the No. 13 Utah Utes, and he came away impressed with what they’re capable of going forward.

Sometimes it just takes being able to see a team in person to really buy into their abilities and be convinced of their ceiling.

Of the teams that I have seen live this year @oregonfootball is as good as any! They have good depth, size, length, and speed. They are my favorite to win the Pac 12 right now. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 29, 2023

As we do every week, it serves as a good exercise to check in and see how Klatt, one of the more respected analysts in college football, views the top teams in the nation. Here’s a look at his power rankings after Week 9:

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Previous Klatt Ranking: 1st

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 43-20 Win over Florida

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Previous Klatt Ranking: 4th

Week 9 Result: 24-10 Win vs. Wisconsin

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Previous Klatt Ranking: 2nd

Week 9 Result: 41-16 Win vs. Wake Forest

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 3rd

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Week 9 Result: 42-33 Win vs. Stanford

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 6th

Oregon Ducks

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win vs. No. 13 Utah

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 7th

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 9 Result: 35-6 Win vs. BYU

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 8th

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 11th

Week 9 Result: 38-33 Loss vs. Kansas

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 5th

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Week 9 Result: 58-7 Win vs. Pittsburgh

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 13th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 7 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 10th

Ole Miss Rebels

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Result: 33-7 Win vs. Vanderbilt

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 14th

LSU Tigers

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 Result: 30-13 Win vs. Colorado State

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire