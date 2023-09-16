Joel Klatt breaks down Abdul Carter’s interception vs. Illinois

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter is considered one of the best at what he does in the nation. And he’s just in his second season of college football. But in the first quarter against Illinois, Carter showed just what makes him so special by coming up with a big turnover against Illinois in a bit of a defensive battle.

Abdul Carter picked off a pass over the middle by Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer late in the first quarter, with Penn State protecting a 3-0 lead. Penn State took a 3-0 lead after forcing a turnover earlier in the quarter.

It would end up being the second of three turnovers forced by the Penn State defense in the first quarter against the Illini. Cornerback Daequan Hardy intercepted a pass on the following offensive series from the Illini.

But let’s take a look at that Carter interception and some of the social media reaction to it.

Abdul Carter comes up with the easy pick

Joel Klatt breaks down what he saw on the palay

It was the first interception of Abdul Carter's career!

Here’s Abdul Carter’s first career pick pic.twitter.com/Dexa9rK5ES — Zach (@zachallen0) September 16, 2023

The future is bright for Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter is gonna be a game changer at the next level — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) September 16, 2023

This guy called it

I litteraly said " Abdul Carter is gonna get a pick on mid pass here " — Porter_Island (@Porter_Island) September 16, 2023

We're listening.

Abdul Carter might be the best linebacker in college football — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) September 16, 2023

Altmyer clearly didn't see what Joel Klatt saw on the film breakdown

Not sure what Altmyer saw there. Abdul Carter was there all the way. PSU takes over in Illini territory once again. — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) September 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire