Joel Kinnaman files restraining order against woman accusing him of sexual assault

Actor Joel Kinnaman announced yesterday that he was filing a restraining order against model Bella Davis, who has accused Kinnaman of sexually assaulting her. Kinnaman’s announcement of the order—which he says is in response to threats and extortion attempts from Davis—comes just as his new film, The Suicide Squad, hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend.

Kinnaman laid out his version of events in a post on Instagram, where he stated that he and Davis met and had consensual sex two times in 2018, and that she later became “antagonistic, threatening, and frightening” toward him after he rebuffed efforts to resume their relationship. He claims that Davis also threatened to spread “vile rumors” about him unless he provided her with money and Hollywood connections. Kinnaman claims to have audio of a phone conversation, recorded with Davis’ knowledge, in which she states that the sex between them was consensual, but this audio has not been made available to the public at present.

In a statement to People, Davis denies these claims, asserting that Kinnaman raped her, and stating that she never “threatened or asked for money.” On her Instagram, she has posted a number of screenshots of text conversations that she says were with Kinnaman’s agent, which show an apparent effort to work out a legal arrangement (and, allegedly, an NDA) between the two parties. She’s also posted snippets of audio from a Zoom call she says was with Kinnaman, in which she says he “begged for forgiveness,” but as the audio is in Swedish—Kinnaman is Swedish-American, and Davis (whose birth name is Gabriella Magnusson) is Swedish-Jamaican—it’s difficult at present to verify what’s being said.

Kinnaman ends his statement with an assertion that “I stand by all victims of sexual assault,” but maintains his claim that sex with Davis was consensual. So far, no one else involved in the production of The Suicide Squad, including parent company WarnerMedia, has made a statement about the allegations or Kinnaman’s response.

[via Variety]