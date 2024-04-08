Joel Justus added to Ohio State men’s basketball coaching staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has hired an assistant with Final Four experience to its coaching staff.

On Monday, head coach Jake Diebler announced the addition of Joel Justus as the Buckeyes’ associate head coach. Justus spent the last two seasons as an assistant at NC State and is coming off a memorable run to the Final Four with the Wolfpack.

“Joel is someone I have known for a while and I’m excited to have him join our staff,” Diebler said in a press release. “He is a well-rounded coach with great experience in the development and recruiting spaces, while winning everywhere he’s been. His vision for building a program and developing a winning culture is something I was looking for and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

South Carolina finishes perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75

NC State made the NCAA tournament in both seasons that Justus worked on the coaching staff. This past year, the Wolfpack won five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament before making a deep run to the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

Prior to his time at NC State, Justus was an assistant at Arizona State under Bobby Hurley. During his time with the Sun Devils, Justus worked with former Buckeyes Alonzo Gaffney and Luther Muhammed. He also spent seven seasons on Kentucky’s coaching staff, including dive as an assistant. He began his coaching career at Elon where he spent four seasons with the Phoenix from 2004 to 2008.

As a player, Justus helped UNC-Wilmington win two Colonial Athletic Association titles and make three postseason appearances from 2001 to 2003.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.