Joel Hofer with a Goalie Save vs. Dallas Stars
Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) with a Goalie Save vs. Dallas Stars, 12/27/2023
Mark Cuban said he won’t have “final say,” but he will remain the head of the Mavericks’ basketball operations after the $3.5 billion sale.
Who are the players we should be targeting in deals? Who should we send out? We break down your options here, led by a disappointing Devils forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
Kohl was beloved in his native Wisconsin for saving the Bucks from leaving the state with his $18 million purchase of the team from Jim Fitzgerald in 1985.
West Virginia easily beat North Carolina 30-10.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
From the World Baseball Classic to the World Series, these are the moments that made us love baseball in 2023.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.