Joel Farabee with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Joel Farabee (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 05/07/2021
Joel Farabee (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 05/07/2021
Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021
Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021
Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/06/2021
Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.
Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring Saturday night to face undefeated middleweight Billy Joe Saunders. It marks Alvarez’s third—and most lucrative—fight since divorcing from Golden Boy Promotions in the fall, which terminated his record $365 million contract with streaming service DAZN. The Mexican pugilist is expected to earn roughly $25 million from the Saunders fight, […]
Ryan Benoit's weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful as he came in three pounds over.
Damian Lillard discusses the best point guards in NBA history.
Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."
Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.
It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]
Tom Wilson thought Monday's scrum in New York was just a normal hockey scrum. He was shocked when it turned into much more than that.
The Patriots' No. 15 overall pick of QB Mac Jones sparked a polarizing debate among college football coaches, per ESPN.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has upgraded to an even bigger and more expensive boat than the one he took to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV championship parade in February.
Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Gabriel Davis, OL Dion Dawkins working out during offseason.
Cleveland ranges from 4 to 8 in the post-draft power polls
"Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was feeling a certain type of way after watching his brother, Jason McCourty, reportedly sign with the rival Miami Dolphins.