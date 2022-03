Blue and Gold

Nick Smith, who played for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics and ranks second in Division I in points per game, scored on a rebound with 16 seconds left in the first period and Dryden McKay finished with 23 saves to make that lead hold up as Minnesota State beat the Fighting Irish 1-0 Saturday to advance to the Frozen Four. The Mavericks (37-5) extended their school-record winning streak to 17 games and notched their 26th win in their last 27 games to advance to the Frozen Four for the second straight year. Last season was the first time in school history Minnesota State advanced to the Frozen Four, losing to St. Cloud 5-4 in the semifinals.