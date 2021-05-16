Joel Eriksson Ek with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Joel Eriksson Ek (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 05/16/2021
The Vegas Golden Knights have set a new standard for the expansion team in professional sports, enjoying a remarkable amount of success over just four NHL seasons. The Minnesota Wild haven't played along.
Kyle Palmieri (New York Islanders) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 05/16/2021
Islanders Kyle Palmieri reacts to scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to give New York a win in the first game of their playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Palmieri and JG Pageau also compliment the play of goalie Ilya Sorokin.
Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
Tom Cruise's Golden Globes protest and Jeff Bezos' superyacht also among this week's subjects
Alex Wood dealt six innings of one-run ball and Mike Yastrzemski went deep in the Giants' 4-1 win over the Pirates
Everyone has those moments...
Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
K.H. Lee was more than happy to play through a steady downpour in the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, and didn’t mind waiting out a weather delay of more than two hours Sunday. The reward was the final spot next week in the PGA Championship. Lee earned his first PGA Tour victory and the chance to compete on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, becoming the second consecutive Nelson winner from South Korea by finishing 25 under, three ahead of third-round leader Sam Burns.
Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Sunday. Wood (5-0) gave up one run while scattering eight hits. It has been a resurgent season for Wood, who went a combined 1-4 with a 5.96 ERA in 2019 and 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers while hampered by back problems.
Gragson was disqualified from Saturday's race after his car failed post-race inspection. On Wednesday, he was able to keep his fourth-place finish.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
Andre Muniz talks about not only beating the legend, Jacare Souza, but breaking his arm while submitting him at UFC 262. UFC 262 video: Andre Muniz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 262 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
Tyron Woodley wants to avenge his teammate's loss to Jake Paul.
This is what it's all about.
He's back and still good at basketball.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
Many are pointing to Ferguson’s back-to-back losses as a sign of his inevitable decline.
For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.