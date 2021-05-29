  • Oops!
Joel Embiid's wrestling celebration gets coveted Triple H, Shawn Michaels endorsement

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
Joel Embiid has two words for anyone who refuses to get on the Philadelphia 76ers' bandwagon right now. If you're a wrestling fan, specifically a fan of D-Generation X, you know those words well.

Embiid unveiled a D-Generation X crotch-chop celebration during the team's 120-95 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Embiid revealed the move was an homage to his two favorite wrestlers, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who popularized the crotch-crop as members of D-Generation X in the '90s and 2000s. 

If you watched wrestling in the '90s, you'll know D-Generation X is a tight knit group, and not everyone can get away with doing their signature taunt without risking a beatdown. Thankfully for Embiid, it looks like he's been accepted into the group.

Once the NBA playoffs are over, we have a feeling Embiid could make an offseason appearance on a WWE program. Professional athletes have been involved in plenty of wrestling feuds before. Embiid could be next. We wouldn't mind seeing him choke slam another wrestler through a table. 

76ers looking to move past Wizards in first round

It might be some time before you see Embiid on a WWE program. The 76ers are hoping for a lengthy playoff run after finishing the regular season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Embiid and the 76ers currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Wizards in the first round of the playoffs. If the 76ers can advance, the team would take on the winner of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks matchup. 

Despite being the top seed in the East, the 76ers don't have the best odds to come out of the conference. Oddsmakers at BetMGM give that to the Brooklyn Nets, who are listed at -115 to win the conference. The Milwaukee Bucks are second at +260, and the 76ers rank third at +340.

