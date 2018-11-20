Joel Embiid's showboating windmill dunk backfires in spectacular fashion

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t get denied often. The center has had his way with opponents this season. Through 18 games, Embiid is averaging a career-high in points and rebounds per game.

But the 24-year-old Embiid ran into one opponent who stopped him in his tracks Monday. It wasn’t even a person. It was the rim.

With about eight minutes left in the second quarter, Embiid caught a pass and had a clear path to the basket. Embiid didn’t go for a standard dunk, though. He decided to showboat and go for the windmill slam.

Instead of aggressively delivering the ball through the net, Embiid was denied. The ball clanged off the front of the rim, and bounced directly to a member of the Suns.

Despite the embarrassing play, Embiid still went off against the Suns. He led the 76ers with 33 points during the 119-114 win. The rim was the only thing capable of stopping Embiid all night.

Joel Embiid missed an embarrassing dunk Monday. Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

