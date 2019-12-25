Joel Embiid's 31-point double-double leads 76ers past Bucks 121-109 on Christmas Day

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers put on an offensive show on Christmas Day at home, handing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks just their fifth loss of the season.

The Sixers took the win 121-109, the Bucks’ worst loss of the year. Milwaukee was down 19 at the half and trailed by 29 points at one point Wednesday.

Philadelphia’s defense had the game locked down all the way through. Antetokounmpo was limited to 18 points and had 14 rebounds, but went a telling 0-7 from beyond the arc.

He’s still the reigning MVP, however, and got down to some of his usual “Greek Freak” business, including a monster dunk midway through the second quarter.

Joel Embiid was strong on both ends of the court in the Sixers' Christmas Day win. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Embiid was the story of the day, however. He put up 31 points on 21 diverse shots, shooting 52.4%. He also had 11 rebounds (nine of them defensive) and three assists, adding two blocks.

“The whole season I’ve been humble, but I want to be defensive player of the year, and I feel like tonight showed it,” Embiid said after the win.

Ben Simmons and Al Horford also put up double-doubles. Simmons tallied 15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds, while Horford had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Sixers as a whole tied their franchise record with 21 three-pointers. Milwaukee clawed its way back to come within nine points in the final 1:30, but two clutch threes from Tobias Harris and Horford shut the door on a potential comeback.

