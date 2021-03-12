Joel Embiid wants Sixers to build around Tony Bradley with big game

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in Chicago taking on the Bulls to begin the second half of the season. They had to do so while missing their star duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as they continue their process through the league’s health and safety protocols.

In Embiid’s place, the Sixers turned to Tony Bradley who has had a modest season averaging just 3.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while being the team’s third center on the roster. It is understandable why his numbers are not that high.

On Thursday, Bradley has been playing very well with 14 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting and he also has five rebounds and three blocks. The team’s star center then went to Twitter and he now wants the team to build around Bradley.

That’s it!!! I’ve seen enough. Build around Tony Bradley @sixers — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 12, 2021

Philadelphia is playing well as they lead Chicago 89-75 holding it down while missing their two best players. They will have to continue to play strong to be able to secure this win.

