Joel Embiid wants to know if LeBron James is having second thoughts

Having second thoughts, LeBron?

LeBron James shook up the basketball world on Sunday when he spurned the Sixers and Cavaliers to strike a four-year, $153.3 million contract with the Lakers.

While the decision was bound to create major buzz around the league, it was never going to shift the balance of power at the top of the NBA. The Golden State Warriors still hold the crown until someone proves otherwise.

And they don't plan on giving it up easily.

According to reports, free-agent big man DeMarcus Cousins reached a one-year deal with the Warriors for $5.3 million.

No, that's not a joke. The team that has won three out of the last four championships added a four-time All-Star who could have received a max contract elsewhere.

That got Sixers center Joel Embiid to thinking about James potentially reversing course on his Hollywood story.

There's still time to change your mind lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Let's pull a DeAndre Jordan and just Trust it — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 3, 2018

Embiid is referring to the summer of 2015 when Jordan agreed to a long-term deal with the Dallas Mavericks only to change his mind and bolt back to L.A. All it took was Jordan's Clippers teammates locking him in a house for some in-person coaxing and a bunch of emojis on Twitter.

Well, with the NBA's moratorium period not ending until 12:01 p.m. on July 6, Embiid and the Sixers still have some time to change James' mind.

