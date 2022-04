Reuters

France and Saudi Arabia announced a joint development fund for crisis-hit Lebanon Tuesday, pledging an initial $30 million to support food security and the country's crippled health sector, a French embassy statement said. The funds will be routed to humanitarian projects to provide emergency aid, including food, to the most vulnerable populations in Lebanon, improve access to primary healthcare and to support the main public hospital in the impoverished northern city of Tripoli, the statement said. Lebanon is in the midst of its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.