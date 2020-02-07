Joel Embiid wants to 'smile more' as 76ers' rut continues

Joel Embiid acknowledged he needs to "smile a little more" and readjust his mindset after the Philadelphia 76ers went down 112-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 76ers lost for a fourth straight NBA game on Thursday, all on the road, and Embiid endured a mixed display, scoring just four first-half points and ending with 19 from 6-of-26 shooting.

Embiid later said his troublesome left hand, which he had surgery on last month, was causing some issues but insists that was not the reason for his patchy showing.

"I'm trying to get back to the fun Joel, smile a little more," Embiid told reporters.

"The whole season I told myself I was going to be serious. I felt like everyone looked at [me] in a way that I'm moody or I might not care. I do. I want to win.

"But at the same time I try to have a different attitude. Obviously, it hasn't been working. Gotta go back to that fun Joel, fun personality. [But] still locked in. Try to help us any way I can."

Team-mate Al Horford said the 76ers are trying to "find ourselves" as they aim to come out of a rut.

"I think it puts a lot of things in perspective," he said. "And desperation. We've lost four in a row now.

"It's like finding ourselves. Trying to figure it out. I think good is going to come out of this."