Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey in for Sixers vs. Grizzlies, Tobias Harris out

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their 3-game road trip on Saturday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies as they look to continue to grow as a team and move up the standings.

The Sixers will continue to be a bit short-handed as De’Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, and Tobias Harris all remain sidelined. Harris will miss his second consecutive game due to a left knee contusion.

Mo Bamba is also out for this one due to an illness.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will play against the Grizzlies after both were considered questionable heading into the matchup. The Sixers will look to continue to build around their two stars.

Embiid and Maxey were masterful in Thursday’s road win over the Miami Heat. The Sixers will look to them to continue to lead the team and move up the standings in these final games.

Tip off from the FedEx Forum is set for 8 p.m. EDT in Memphis.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire