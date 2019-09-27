Joel Embiid was trolled on social media by the Eagles and it was incredible

Now, we know Philadelphia take's their sports very seriously. Quite seriously.



So when Sixers center and social media legend Joel Embiid tweeted this from his account ahead of the Eagles vs. Packers game on Thursday night, the city was up in arms.





Go Pack Go — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 27, 2019

How could our beloved 7-foot center turn his back on our precious Birds?



I kid, since there's no law binding Philadelphia players to root for their respective cities' other teams. Just ask Mike Scott.





As you know, the birds wound up on the positive side of the scoreboard with a 34-27 victory over the formerly 3-0 Packers at the end of the night - and you know the Eagles social media account couldn't help but to troll the big man right back.

When the game went final, the team had this amazing tweet to respond with.





In case you aren't familiar with this photo, it's Embiid on the sidelines just a few years ago at an Eagles game, clearly supporting his fellow city team.



Embiid, never one to be out-trolled, had this great response right back. If I were the Eagles, I too would not mess with Scott. However, if someone got a response from Embiid, you know it was a pretty great troll.





Be Careful.... I'm gonna send my manz for y'all @eagles pic.twitter.com/GguUZydKRK — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 27, 2019

From the looks of it, Scott either approves of this or wants no part of it and would rather nap. We'll let you determine that.









The master troll has met his match, and it looks like it's the Eagles social media team that won this round.

