Joel Embiid takes shot at Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Defensive Player of the Year award: 'I need the Memphis scorekeeper'

Joel Embiid's embroiled in his own heated awards race.

But that didn't stop him from weighing in on another. The MVP finalist took the podium Monday after his 76ers beat the Nets to take a 2-0 series lead. He took time out for a shot at Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Defensive Player of the Year award that was announced before tipoff. He used his own stats as a launch pad.

Embiid registered three blocks in Philadelphia's 96-84 win. He believes the box score shorted him.

Joel Embiid: "I had 3 blocks. Only 3 blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper... I thought I had more." 😂 pic.twitter.com/FpF11fO4W5 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 18, 2023

"I had, what three blocks?" Embiid said. "Only three blocks? I probably need the Memphis scorekeeper in Philly."

76ers center Joel Embiid (right) subtly questioned the legitimacy of newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

The joke drew laughs from reporters on the scene familiar with a conspiracy theory that questioned Jackson's defensive prowess. In case you missed it, a Reddit post in January suggested that shenanigans from the Grizzlies' home scorekeeper embellished Jackson's defensive stats. The post went viral.

In short, it theorized the Memphis scorekeeper had a wager on Jackson winning DPOY and inflated his block totals during Grizzlies home games. Jackson's three blocks per game led the NBA this season and ultimately tipped the scales toward him winning the DPOY.

But the theory was debunked — by none other than the NBA, which was prompted to address the post after it garnered so much attention. NBA senior vice president of league operation communications Tim Frank issued a statement on Jan. 28 explaining that all NBA stats are reviewed and verified. Jackson's blocks are legitimate.

Story continues

“In order to ensure the integrity of our game statistics, auditors, independent of the statisticians on-site, review all plays and stats decisions in real time during NBA games," the statement reads. "If changes are necessary, they are made at that time or following a postgame review.

"All of the plays questioned in the post on Memphis games were scored consistently within the rules set forth by the NBA statisticians manual.”

The Reddit post now carries the disclaimer: "Misleading; Not the Scorekeeper."

But that didn't stop Embiid from taking his shot at Jackson. The NBA would certainly prefer that Embiid just let this one die out. But he's never one to let a trolling opportunity pass him by.