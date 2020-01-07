Joel Embiid suffers, plays through gruesome finger injury

Jason Owens
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/5294/" data-ylk="slk:Joel Embiid">Joel Embiid</a> returned to Monday's game after suffering a finger injury. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Joel Embiid returned to Monday's game after suffering a finger injury. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Embiid suffered injury on defense

Embiid suffered the injury — a dislocation of his left ring finger — during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He did so while defending a shot at the rim by Thunder forward Darius Bazley.

Embiid keeps playing

Embiid left the game before returning with a wrap around his finger, when he continued to play his normal allotment of minutes through the first half.

It’s unclear what the long-term prognosis for Embiid’s health his. But for now, he and the 76ers are comfortable with him continuing to play.

