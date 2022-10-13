Joel Embiid, Sixers give thoughts on the fluid backup center position

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their preseason schedule on Wednesday they knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 99-94 at home. Joel Embiid had 19 points and six rebounds as he shook off the rust before the season opener.

The backup center position has always been a position influx for Philadelphia during the Embiid era and that will be no different in the 2022-23 season. They will have three new options that they will rely on in order for Embiid to get the rest he needs.

Those options are Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed, and PJ Tucker. None of those guys offer much in the way of size, but Harrell brings a ton of energy and aggressiveness, Reed is an energetic defender, and Tucker brings experience, heart, and 3-point shooting.

After the win on Wednesday, Embiid and the Sixers gave their thoughts on a position that is clearly going to be a bit fluid to begin the season.

Embiid on the backup centers

“That’s on coach to figure that out, but I think we got a lot of talent and they got tough decisions to make. I’m not a coach, but we got a lot of talent. We got a lot of guys that can play so we just gotta get everybody on the same page.”

Coach Doc Rivers on the backup situation

“Yeah, that’ll be fluid. There will be times where one will play, there will be times where both will play. One will play the 4 at times with Joel so it’s good to have them both.”

Embiid on Tucker playing the 5 when he was out

“He was great, but we got a long way to go. Like tonight, we were not good defensively. We were not together, but it’s gonna take time. Going small ball, I think that’s another option with the roster and the guys that we have.”

Tobias Harris on Tucker playing center

“With him on the court at the 5, it allows us to have the versatility to switch and to be big and strong enough to get rebounds out there. I felt the whole group, including PJ, did a great job of just keeping our composure down there versus taller guys. Being able to get rebounds, get out in transition and run but on the offensive end, just his scoring, spacing, when 5s are guarding him, he’s in a corner, that’s a tough closeout for those guys and allows the lane to be wide open. I think we’re gonna have to use that lineup this year in different opportunities during the course of the season. It was good to get out there and just see what it looked like.”

