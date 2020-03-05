A 'Jeopardy!' contestant got Joel Embiid's nickname very wrong, so the star changed his Twitter name

Joel Embiid wasn't going to miss this shot. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

If there’s anything we’ve learned about the iconic gameshow, it’s that its very smart contestants can have some enormous blind spots when it comes to the world of sports, unless they’re James Holzhauer.

Take Wednesday’s show, for example. A “Current Sports Nicknames” category yielded a $1,000 question — ostensibly the hardest of the group — about the trademarked nickname adopted by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Nearly any basketball fan can tell you that the correct response there is “The Process,” a name earned by Embiid’s status as a jewel of the rebuilding plan used by the Sixers last decade. Unfortunately, one contestant responded with this:

Joel Embiid's new nickname from now on is "Do a 180" pic.twitter.com/xCCAEJ6TF7 — Mark (@tole_cover) March 5, 2020

“Do a 180.” For the Sixers’ goal of going from comically awful to Eastern Conference contenders, you could pick a worse term. But for a living, breathing person, using a verb should probably give you pause.

Especially when an answer that wrong about one of professional sports’ most online athletes is out there, waiting while recovering from a shoulder strain.

Less than two hours later, “Do a 180” was in Embiid’s Twitter name, and the Sixers star had a video to go with the moniker.

JOËL “DO A 180” EMBIID pic.twitter.com/reO1V3nCQt — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2020

Well played, Mr. Embiid.

