Joel Embiid, Sixers set to face Magic in October preseason matchup

The 2023-24 season is not quite over yet in the NBA. The Boston Celtics currently lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-0 in the finals and will look to close out their 18th NBA title in Game 4 on Friday. On the other hand, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will look to keep the season alive.

With that being said, preparations are beginning to be made for next season. The Philadelphia 76ers, who will certainly be active in the offseason, are looking to take the next steps in the East with the cap space they have.

The Orlando Magic, an up-and-coming young team in the East, announced their preseason schedule and they will host Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Oct. 18.

OFFICIAL: 2024 preseson schedule released save the date(s) tix → https://t.co/F9kKr9q0Sy pic.twitter.com/Ybsdkc90mJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 12, 2024

The Sixers and the Magic will get a bit of a preview to see how they match up with each other in the exhibition schedule. One has to believe that considering both teams have a ton of cap space they will have a pretty new look out on the floor.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire