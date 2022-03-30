Joel Embiid, Sixers react to block by Giannis Antetokounmpo in loss to Bucks

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks held the lead late, but Philadelphia had a chance down two with 13.2 seconds left.

The Sixers drew up a play for James Harden to get a 3-pointer off. He missed it, but Joel Embiid pulled down the rebound. The big fella went back up with it, but he was blocked by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It was initially called a goaltend that would tie the game at 118 with 1.6 seconds left. However, after a review, the call was overturned and the Bucks walked away with a 118-116 win. The win now gives Milwaukee the tiebreaker in the standings.

After it was all over, Embiid and the Sixers gave their thoughts on the block.

Joel Embiid

“I thought it was close. I probably should have gone up harder, but in that situation, I didn’t know how much time was left so I was just trying to get the ball up quickly. I thought it was close. I didn’t know if it was a goaltend or not.”

Giannis with the game-sealing block on Embiid 😱 Refs originally called goaltending… pic.twitter.com/cbteRDvjD0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2022

Doc Rivers initially thought it was a goaltend

:I did, but once I saw it, I didn’t. Live, I thought it was a goaltend. It was a spectacular block. I think they got the call right. I mean, they took an hour and 20 minutes to look at it. You just gotta assume they got it right.”

James Harden

“I didn’t see it. They went to the review so I’m sure they got it right, hopefully.”

