Joel Embiid held scoreless for first time in his career, gets mocked by Drake

It was a rough night for Joel Embiid. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid probably won’t have much to say about that one.

Facing the team that eliminated him last year in the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers center was held scoreless for the first time in his career on Monday en route to a 101-96 loss.

Looking miserable in the paint, Embiid went 0-for-11 from the field with 13 rebounds, four turnovers and five fouls. He even missed three free throw attempts.

Prior to Monday, Embiid had never scored fewer than five points in his career.

Making Embiid’s night — and the Raptors’ defensive effort — even crazier is that the Raptors did this despite missing 2018-19 blocks leader Serge Ibaka, as well as Kyle Lowry. Toronto fans seemed quite aware of how their old rival was doing.

Raps fans continue to mock Joel Embiid's airplane celebration from the 2019 playoffs. 😂✈️ pic.twitter.com/GgL6K4YhK4 — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) November 26, 2019

Not to mention the most famous of Raptors fans.

Joel Embiid tonight:

0/11, 0 Points in 32min



Drake roasted him 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0sozD1LRZ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2019

Without their MVP candidate scoring, the Sixers were led by a 25-point night from Josh Richardson and 18 points from Tobias Harris, with Ben Simmons contributing 14 assists.

Raptors star Pascal Siakam continued his breakout year with 25 points, including this filthiness.

PASCAL SIAKAM AND-1 TO TIE THE GAME AT 96 pic.twitter.com/YVlZngi3gZ — Lior Kozai (@LiorKozai) November 26, 2019

