  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joel Embiid reportedly has no timetable to return after orbital fracture, concussion

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Embiid
    Joel Embiid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Philadelphia 76ers have reached the second round, but at the cost of their MVP candidate.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is out with no timetable to return after sustaining a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in the team's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne later reported Embiid would be seen by specialists Friday night. He will reportedly miss at least five days due to the concussion and will be evaluated again next week. He has needed surgery on a left orbital fracture before, but Shelburne reports there is no indication that will be the case here.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter, with the Sixers up 119-90. Victory was assured with only four minutes left, and then Embiid took a hard elbow to the face from Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

Embiid left the game as Raptors fans, who have cheered other players' injuries before, chanted "MVP" and "f*** Embiid."

Any time missed for Embiid would obviously be devastating for the Sixers' hopes of an upset against the top-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat are entering the series with injury concerns themselves, as veteran leaders Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler both missed their first-round series clincher with injuries.

Embiid was a top-tier MVP candidate for the Sixers during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 37.1% from deep.

Philadelphia 76ers&#39; Joel Embiid plays during Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Joel Embiid is out indefinitely for the Sixers. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Recommended Stories