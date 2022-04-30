Joel Embiid reportedly has no timetable to return after orbital fracture, concussion

The Philadelphia 76ers have reached the second round, but at the cost of their MVP candidate.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is out with no timetable to return after sustaining a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in the team's series-clinching Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne later reported Embiid would be seen by specialists Friday night. He will reportedly miss at least five days due to the concussion and will be evaluated again next week. He has needed surgery on a left orbital fracture before, but Shelburne reports there is no indication that will be the case here.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter, with the Sixers up 119-90. Victory was assured with only four minutes left, and then Embiid took a hard elbow to the face from Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

Embiid left the game as Raptors fans, who have cheered other players' injuries before, chanted "MVP" and "f*** Embiid."

The play where Joel Embiid got injured pic.twitter.com/GYWDUxupoU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2022

Any time missed for Embiid would obviously be devastating for the Sixers' hopes of an upset against the top-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat are entering the series with injury concerns themselves, as veteran leaders Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler both missed their first-round series clincher with injuries.

Embiid was a top-tier MVP candidate for the Sixers during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 37.1% from deep.