Joel Embiid shushes 76ers fans after game-clinching three

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has an interesting, new celebration that sends mixed messages to 76ers fans. During Sunday’s 118-111 win against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid shushed the crowd after hitting a late three to finish off the Bulls.

That wouldn’t normally be a big deal, as players often taunt the opposing team’s fans. Problem is, Sunday’s game wasn’t in Chicago, it was in Philadelphia. Embiid told his own fans to be quiet following his three.

JOEL HANS EMBIID pic.twitter.com/WMtw6UnsTb — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 10, 2020

While the 76ers have been good this season, the team hasn’t performed up to expectations. The 76ers sit at 33-21, and are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fans expected better coming into the season.

On top of that, Embiid, 25, has seen his numbers decline this season. After averaging 27.5 points last year, Embiid is down to 22.8 points this season.

Given that, Embiid was likely letting out some frustration Sunday night. The 76ers have heard their fans express displeasure with the team this season. Embiid was letting those critical fans know he wants them to be quiet.

He didn’t say that after the game, though. He mostly avoided talking about what the shush gesture meant, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

I mean, I don’t care how it looks. I’m just playing basketball. Just getting back to myself, just being a good a--hole. Just playing basketball and just trying to dominate

Embiid isn’t the first 76ers player to shush the home crowd this season. Al Horford did the exact same thing Friday night.

That suggests the team could have a new celebration to bond behind. While it’s usually not wise to band together against your own fanbase, at least the 76ers are united over something.

