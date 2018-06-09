Joel Embiid sends epic tweet to LeBron James

Joel Embiid didn't wait long to start his LeBron James recruitment.

And he added some juice to the sales pitch.

As the Warriors were finishing off a four-game NBA Finals sweep of James' Cavaliers on Friday night, Embiid took to his beloved Twitter account for his initial lob to the King.

Embiid, the social media aficionado, put a cherry on top with a money reference to a certain current event many of which are familiar.

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

Well done, JoJo.

As all of Philadelphia knows - and the entire NBA world, for that matter - James has the option to opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent.

Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers are an attractive option if James desires a new destination.

When Embiid was asked by TMZ the other night if he wanted James to join the process, the Sixers' big man shrugged and said, "I'm not the GM."

But Embiid sure can tweet - he reminded us once again Friday night.

Let's see if this little birdy makes its way to the King's throne.