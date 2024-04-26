Joel Embiid scored 50 points despite having Bell’s palsy. How long do symptoms last?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid thrilled fans on April 25, scoring 50 points in a playoff victory against the New York Knicks.

His stellar performance arose amid a week of confusing physical symptoms, including Embiid’s inability to blink his left eye. After Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series against the Knicks, Embiid revealed to concerned fans what’s been going on.

“I had bad migraines and thought it was nothing,” he said during a news conference, recounting the mysterious unfolding of his condition. He eventually went to a doctor.

It turns out, Embiid has Bell’s palsy.

But having an understanding of what he’s dealing with doesn’t take away the frustrations of the condition.

“My left side of my face, my mouth and my eye — it’s been tough,” he said from behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

"The one thing I'm not going to do is give up. No matter what happens." pic.twitter.com/45is9z56Zl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 26, 2024

According to the National Institutes of Health, Bell’s palsy is a neurological disorder that causes paralysis on one side of the face. This can happen when a facial nerve becomes injured.

Symptoms include weakness or paralysis on one side of the face, a drooping mouth and eyebrow, drooling, and trouble closing one eyelid.

The NIH says the cause of the condition isn’t known. However, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Bell’s palsy can arise after an illness.

The good news is, most cases are short-lived.

“In the majority of cases, facial paralysis from Bell’s palsy is temporary,” Johns Hopkins said. “You’re likely to notice gradual improvement after about two weeks. Within three months, most people have recovered full motion and function of their face.”

For those who don’t fully recover on their own, there are options such as physical therapy and surgery for people who have more severe nerve damage. But such cases are less common.

While Bell’s palsy is a challenge to deal with, it doesn’t necessarily stop people from living — or playing basketball at the highest level. Partial facial paralysis may be annoying and uncomfortable, but the rest of the body is unaffected. The only concern may be blurred vision from the dry eye.

In guidance for how to manage Bell’s palsy, Carle.org says it’s not the kind of condition that requires patients to hit the brakes.

“DON’T reduce your activity level,” the organization says. “Rest doesn’t help Bell’s palsy.”

That’s good news for Embiid. As shown in the win against the Knicks, his case of Bell’s palsy is not affecting his ability to perform to the best of his ability.

“I’m not a quitter,” Embiid said. “I’m going to keep fighting through anything. I’ve got to keep pushing.”

Former KU Jayhawks star Embiid scores 50 in NBA playoffs, says he has Bell’s palsy

13 overtimes? How a basketball game played 60 years ago in NC entered the record books

NC second-graders finish No. 5 in NCAA bracket challenge — out of 22.6 million entries