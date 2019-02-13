Joel Embiid says 'the referees f------ suck' following 76ers' close loss to Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid didn’t just lose a game Tuesday, he almost certainly also lost some money. Following the team’s 112-109 loss to the Boston Celtics, Embiid took out his frustrations on the refs.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the end of his post-game news conference, Embiid sent a profane message to the officials.

Joel Embiid sure knows how to end a post-game presser 🙃 pic.twitter.com/k7o3Evq2Ea — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2019





That message: “The referees f—— suck.”

Embiid was frustrated after he believed he was fouled with the 76ers down by two points and under a minute left in the game. Embiid attempted to put a move on Al Horford in the post. During Embiid’s shot, Horford’s right arm made contact with Embiid’s arms. The ball came loose, but no foul was called. The Celtics scored on the play, increasing their lead to four points with 23 seconds left.

Joel Embiid wasn’t pleased with the refs following the 76ers’ loss Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

Outside of that play, though, the 76ers generally got calls. The Celtics were actually called for three more fouls than the 76ers during the contest. Philadelphia also had more opportunities from the free-throw line, getting 31 chances compared to Boston’s 21 attempts.

Given the league’s policy on criticizing officials, Embiid will likely be fined for his comments. Embiid knew that, of course, and still determined it was worth the money to take a shot at the refs.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:



Story continues

• Belichick changed his boat’s name to reflect SB win

• 22-year-old son of NFL head coach is arrested

• Panthers deal ‘proves’ NFL collusion, Eric Reid says

• Did Peyton Manning unknowingly help the Pats?

