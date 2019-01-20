Russell Westbrook on whether he's cool with Joel Embiid: 'F--- no'

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook have a history. The two have engaged in some petty arguments over the years. Those have included stare downs, trash talk and one player waving the other off the court.

But things may have been escalated following the Thunder’s 117-115 win over the 76ers on Saturday.

During the contest, Embiid and Westbrook were nearly involved in a heated confrontation. It all started with just under two minutes left in the game. The two collided while Westbrook was streaking to the basket. The foul looked brutal in real time, though not intentional.

Westbrook didn’t feel that way. After laying on the ground for a bit, he got up and tried to go after Embiid. He was held back almost immediately.

When asked about the situation after the game, Westbrook made it clear the two are not friends. Warning: NSFW language.

"F*ck no!" – Russ, when asked if him and Embiid are cool. (via @royceyoung)pic.twitter.com/RfwbRyKZkl — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 20, 2019





Embiid didn’t drop any profanity, but still managed to get in some good trash talk.

Joel Embiid on Russell Westbrook: “Why he was mad I have no idea, but he’s always in his feelings.” pic.twitter.com/CK88cMSUJE — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 20, 2019





Embiid also managed to pay Westbrook back for the wave. Westbrook fouled out of Saturday’s game with just seconds left to play. As Westbrook walked off the court, Embiid waved goodbye to him.

Ultimately, Embiid’s antics backfired. Paul George drained a clutch 3-pointer to give the Thunder the two-point win. Westbrook celebrated on the sideline as his team won the game.

There’s still a chance for the two to make up before the end of the season. The 76ers play the Thunder one more time during the regular season on Feb. 28.

Given the comments made following Saturday’s game, something tells us they won’t shake hands and play nice for that one.

Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid are not friends. (Getty Images)

