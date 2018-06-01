Joel Embiid Roasts J.R Smith Over Warriors-Cavs Mistake

Leave it to Joel Embiid to resemble all of us as we watched the ending of the Warriors-Cavs first game of the NBA Finals.

Except, Embiid's tweet on the J.R. Smith mistake was retweeted over 8,000 times and he was a little concerned about his "important" award status.

In the final seconds of regulation, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114.

Here's how Embiid reacted on Twitter:

He’s really tryna take that Shaqtin A fool MVP from me lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Embiid is referring to Shaquille O'Neal's blooper roundup called "Shaqtin' a Fool." The Sixers star won the Midseason Award for Worst Moment of the Season in February.

"It's hard to Trust The Process when it results in three missed dunks." ????@JoelEmbiid wins the #Shaqtin A Fool Midseason Award for Worst Moment of the Season! ???? pic.twitter.com/vmIoY7IRcG — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) February 22, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Embiid couldn’t believe the ending of Game 1 either ???????????? pic.twitter.com/P6GsE281DQ — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) June 1, 2018

One of the highlights of the Sixers being eliminated from the playoffs is Embiid's live commentary on Twitter. It's only Game 1 and surely can get better.