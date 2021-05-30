Joel Embiid responds to Wizards fans after missing a slam dunk in Game 3

Embiid responds to Wizards fans after missing slam dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 76ers jumped out to an early lead in the first half of Game 3, in large part due to the contributions of Joel Embiid.

He scored 16 points in the second quarter alone, but neither that nor the score was going to stop Capital One Arena from letting him hear it when he missed a poster-attempting dunk with about two minutes left in the half.

He responded in short order, however, throwing down an emphatic slam and putting his hands to his ears to taunt the crowd of around 10,000 fans.

JOEL EMBIID WITH AUTHORITY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/uO0qKpQCSe — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2021

Embiid had 25 points and six rebounds in the first half as the Wizards struggled to find a way to slow the All-Star center down.

Saturday marked the largest crowd the Wizards have hosted in their own arena this season. Capacity limits were set to 50% for Games 3 and 4 in the District.

The 76ers were flying high going into the half, but the Wizards finished on an 8-1 run to cut the 76ers lead to 14.