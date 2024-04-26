Joel Embiid reportedly playing with mild case of Bell’s Palsey since play-in

Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid in Game 1 of NBA playoff first-round at MSG

Among the numerous subplots in the Knicks vs. 76ers first round was this: What was going on with Joel Embiid's face? There was something off.

Is Joel Embiid unable to blink with his left eye? pic.twitter.com/TxI3qlNPqH — Talkin’ Knicks (@TalkinKnicks) April 23, 2024

That turns out to be a mild case of Bell's Palsy, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There had been some speculation about why he had been wearing sunglasses and whether there was an issue with his eyes, but that was related to the Bell’s palsy — which impacts facial muscles in one-half of face. Embiid had 50 points in Game 3 victory over Knicks tonight. https://t.co/qd2WK4TpSb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2024

Bell’s Palsy is a nerve condition that causes muscle weakness on half of the face. It's a condition that, in most instances, clears itself up in a few weeks to a few months (depending on the case).

The condition did not slow Embiid on Thursday night as he looked the best he has this postseason, scoring 50 on the Knicks to get the 76ers at home and cut New York's lead in this series to 2-1.

Joel Embiid said dealing with Bell’s Palsy has been “pretty annoying.” “It’s unfortunate … got to keep pushing.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 26, 2024

Game 4 — another almost must-win for Philly — is Saturday.