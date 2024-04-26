Advertisement

Joel Embiid reportedly playing with mild case of Bell’s Palsey since play-in

Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid in Game 1 of NBA playoff first-round at MSG
Among the numerous subplots in the Knicks vs. 76ers first round was this: What was going on with Joel Embiid's face? There was something off.

That turns out to be a mild case of Bell's Palsy, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bell’s Palsy is a nerve condition that causes muscle weakness on half of the face. It's a condition that, in most instances, clears itself up in a few weeks to a few months (depending on the case).

The condition did not slow Embiid on Thursday night as he looked the best he has this postseason, scoring 50 on the Knicks to get the 76ers at home and cut New York's lead in this series to 2-1.

Game 4 — another almost must-win for Philly — is Saturday.