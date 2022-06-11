Joel Embiid reacts to Steph Curry’s huge Game 4 performance vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors needed a win on Friday night in Boston. It would have been an uphill climb being down 3-1 against the Celtics even with the series getting ready to shift back to the Bay Area on Monday.

Facing a tough Celtics team in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors turned to Steph Curry and The Chef did not disappoint.

Curry dropped 43 points while knocking down seven triples and also pulling down 10 rebounds to lead Golden State to a 107-97 win over the Celtics. Curry put on another all-time performance and he did so on the road in a place that’s incredibly tough to win at in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had some words for Curry on Twitter as he was in awe just as everybody else was.

AMAZING — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2022

Curry and the Warriors now have the home-court advantage again in this series as the Celtics will now have to go back to San Francisco with it being 2-2.

