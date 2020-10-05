Joel Embiid reacts to Jimmy Butler's incredible 40-point triple-double in Game 3

Embiid reacts to Jimmy Butler's incredible Finals Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid hasn't hidden his love for Jimmy Butler since the enigmatic guard left Philly for Miami last offseason, and with the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, the Sixers big man is watching his old pal along with the rest of the basketball world.

And he was probably missing Butler a little more than usual on Sunday night.

Butler, without his two best teammates, scored 40 points on 20 shots, added 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and was generally incredible, leading the Heat to a series-saving win in Game 3 over the Lakers.

Los Angeles still leads the series, 2-1, but Butler single-handedly kept Miami alive with a masterpiece performance.

You'd better believe Embiid noticed:

Inspiring — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 5, 2020

The performance was indeed inspiring, especially considering Embiid's championship dreams.

And this isn't the first time this summer that Embiid has vocally admired Butler's postseason play.

Back in the second round, the Sixers big man was wondering aloud what life could've been like if Butler had stayed in Philly instead of heading to South Beach.

Butler responded to Embiid's tweets last month, saying he wishes the two were still teammates but that he also wouldn't trade his current teammates "for the world".

It's the Philly sports bromance that'll never end.