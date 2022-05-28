Joel Embiid reacts to Jimmy Butler leading Heat over Celtics in Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated back on May 12 as their season came to an abrupt end in the semifinals, but there are former Sixers around the league who are still alive and well in the playoffs including the one who got away.

Former Sixers All-Star Andre Iguodala is headed to the Finals once again as the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Dallas Mavericks and his opponent in the Finals will be decided in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference finals.

Former Sixers star Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat stepped up to the challenge on the road and they knocked off the Boston Celtics 111-103 in Game 6. Butler, who shot a combined 10-for-40 in Games 3 through 5, put on an absolute masterclass with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals as Miami forced a Game 7 back at FTX Arena on Sunday for the right to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

His performance got love from his best friend, Sixers star Joel Embiid.

“Mama there goes that man” — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 28, 2022

The Sixers will now look to chase both the Heat and the Celtics in the 2022-23 season as they also look to make a deep playoff run of their own.

