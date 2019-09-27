Joel Embiid raises eyebrows with Packers support during Eagles game

What possessed Joel Embiid to express his Packers love during a game against the Eagles? (Getty)

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia have embraced each other.

The 76ers center has loudly and proudly taken on his role as the face of the team with his All-NBA performance on the court and brash attitude off it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Embiid: ‘Go Pack Go’

So when he tweeted out support for the Green Bay Packers during their Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, eyebrows were raised.

Go Pack Go — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 27, 2019

Why would Embiid support show support for the team taking on arguably Philadelphia’s most beloved franchise?

He’s done it before

It wasn’t a one-off shot at the Eagles. His NFL loyalties appear to lie with the Packers as he’s tweeted out support for Green Bay before.

Btw, not Joel Embiid’s first time rooting for the Packers. Not sure why, but: pic.twitter.com/xBVYUFV2mD — Shane McNichol (@OnTheShaneTrain) September 27, 2019

The prior tweets arrived during Green Bay matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. Had they all come during Eagles games, then something deeper might be up.

Embiid grew up in Cameroon and played college ball at Kansas, so it’s hard to fathom where his Packers fandom originated.

Either way, he’s probably best served reserving his Packers love in public for when they’re not taking on the Eagles.

More from Yahoo Sports: