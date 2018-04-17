Joel Embiid posts profane Instagram message after watching 76ers lose from sideline

The Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 2 of their playoff series with the Miami Heat at home on Monday, and injured star Joel Embiid is clearly frustrated with the situation.

Embiid, who passed concussion protocol this week after suffering a fractured orbital bone, was not cleared to play for Game 2 and let his emotions show on Instagram after watching the Heat tie the series at 1-1.

And, uh, Joel apparently feels the same way. pic.twitter.com/QimkcCPyd4 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 17, 2018





Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown shed some light on Embiid’s post when asked about it after the game.

Brett Brown reacts to Joel Embiid’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/ydKTyaJVV7 — Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) April 17, 2018





“He just wants to play basketball,” Brown said. “He wants to be with his team. He wants to play in front of the fans. He wants to see this through. When he’s not able to do that, he gets frustrated. I respect his frustration. It’s born out of competitiveness and it’s born out of him wanting to be with his team.”

Embiid has gone through a lot dealing with injuries and can’t be happy missing out on the first playoff games of his career, especially at home. His status for Thursday’s Game 3 in Miami has not yet been determined.

