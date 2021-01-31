Joel Embiid jokes playing FIFA is harder than guarding Anthony Davis

With the Philadelphia 76ers in first place in the Eastern Conference, you better believe Joel Embiid is in top troll form.

The Sixers center appeared in a video from YouTuber ChuBoi centering around his love for the FIFA video game series. At one point, the host asked Embiid a pointed question about a FIFA game mode and the star power forward of the Los Angeles Lakers:

“More difficult, playing FUT Champs or guarding AD?”

After a few moments — likely spent calculating the most mischievous answer possible — Embiid responded: “Playing FUT Champs.”

JOEL EMBIID SAID PLAYING FIFA IS HARDER THAN GUARDING AD LMFAOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BVuZZeKG8y — 𝕄𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕙🧤 (@MunchTVx) January 30, 2021

That’ll get the Lakers fans going.

In Embiid’s defense, he at least has some right to troll Anthony Davis and the Lakers thanks to the Sixers' win over the Lakers on Wednesday (less so when it comes to championship rings). Embiid in particular had some words for Davis’ teammate LeBron James over a dangerous shove in the third quarter.

Davis has been in something of a slump over the last few weeks, failing to clear 20 points in six of his last eight games. He did clear that mark against Embiid’s Sixers with 23 points, funnily enough, but the Lakers were still outscored by four points when he was on the floor.

This is apparently easier than a video game for Joel Embiid. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

